Wizkid, Tiwa Savage relationship: Nigerians react as controversy trails artists alleged romance — Nigeria Today

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage relationship: Nigerians react as controversy trails artists alleged romance

The rumoured romance between Popular Mavin queen, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid has again surfaced online. This time around, Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Tania Omotayo fuelled the rumour after she unfollowed Tiwa Savage on Instagram with a write-up, “‘You can’t be friends with people who secretly want your life.’ This stirred controversial reactions from Nigerians online even as […]

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage relationship: Nigerians react as controversy trails artists alleged romance

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

