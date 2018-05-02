 Wizkid’s Fans Show Concern Over His New Picture — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wizkid’s Fans Show Concern Over His New Picture

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Fans show concern over Wizkid’s recent photos, they are left questioning his health and some are suggesting he should slow down on the substance he takes. What do y’all think about the photo? See Comments below

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.