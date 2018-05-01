Woman in court for slapping, intimidating policeman in Abuja — Nigeria Today

Woman in court for slapping, intimidating policeman in Abuja

The Police on Monday arraigned a 27-year-old woman, Faith Michael, in a Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly slapping and intimidating a police officer. Michael was arraigned on a five-count charge, bordering on joint act, obstructing public servant from discharging lawful duties, assault, defamation of character and intimidation, offences she denied committing. The […]

