Woman Loses Her Balance In High Heels And Drops Baby From Balcony — Nigeria Today

Woman Loses Her Balance In High Heels And Drops Baby From Balcony

A 23-year-old woman, Femida Shaikh, dropped her baby to his death after losing her balance in high heels on a balcony. The baby suffered spinal injuries and died before he could be taken to the hospital. Police raced to the scene and, after investigation, ruled out any foul play, declaring the baby’s death an accident. […]

