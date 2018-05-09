 Woman Stoned To Death For Having Eleven husbands — Nigeria Today
Woman Stoned To Death For Having Eleven husbands

Shukri Abdullahi, a 30-year-old woman in Somalia was stoned to death on Wednesday by Somalia’s al-Shabaab insurgents for having 11 husbands, residents of a town in the south of the country said. Citizens of Sablale town in Lower Shabelle region gathered to witness the stoning of the woman. “Shukri Abdullahi and nine husbands, including her […]

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

