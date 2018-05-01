Workers’ Day: APC charges NLC to sustain dialogue on welfare with FG — Nigeria Today

Workers’ Day: APC charges NLC to sustain dialogue on welfare with FG
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other workers’ groups to sustain ongoing dialogue with Federal Government on improving workers’ salaries and welfare. The party made the call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abudulahi, on Monday in Abuja. It said that Nigerian workers remained a […]
The post Workers' Day: APC charges NLC to sustain dialogue on welfare with FG appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
