Workers' Day: FG commits to welfare of Nigerians - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Workers’ Day: FG commits to welfare of Nigerians – Vanguard

Posted on May 1, 2018


Vanguard

Workers' Day: FG commits to welfare of Nigerians
Vanguard
As Nigerians celebrate Workers Day, the Federal Government has pledged commitment to enhance workers' welfare and prosperity for all citizens. Ngige. Labour minister Chris Ngige made this pledge in a statement signed by Mr Samuel Olowookere, Director

