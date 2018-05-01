Workers' Day: FG commits to welfare of Nigerians - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Workers’ Day: FG commits to welfare of Nigerians – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Workers' Day: FG commits to welfare of Nigerians
Vanguard
As Nigerians celebrate Workers Day, the Federal Government has pledged commitment to enhance workers' welfare and prosperity for all citizens. Ngige. Labour minister Chris Ngige made this pledge in a statement signed by Mr Samuel Olowookere, Director …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!