Workers’ Day: NANS urges FG, states to implement new minimum wage — Nigeria Today

NANS Public Relations Officer (PRO), Bestman Okereafor, made the call in a statement made available to the News Men on Tuesday in Enugu.

Okereafor said that the leadership of NANS was joining millions of Nigerian workers in solidarity as they celebrate this year’s workers’ day.

According to him, NANS appreciates the positive impacts of Nigerian workers and their contributions to the nation building.

“In lieu of this we are joining our voice with the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to demand for the implementation of a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers considering the economic situation in the country.

“It is clear and obvious that N18,000 is insufficient to meet the present economic demands of a Nigerian worker.

“It is noted that workers, who create wealth for a nation, must be adequately taken care of as this will equally go a long way in curtailing corruption in our beloved country.

“NANS is finally calling on Nigerian workers to remain steadfast and committed to the service to humanity and father land,’’ he said.

