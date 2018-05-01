 Workers’ Day: Okorocha promotes all Imo workers, promises sleeping allowance — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha , has announced automatic promotion for all workers in the state civil service. The promotion only excluded those who were newly employed. Okorocha also said he could also approve sleeping allowance for the state workers. The governor made the announcement during his address at the 2018 Workers’ Day […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

