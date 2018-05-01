Workers’ Day: Okorocha promotes all Imo workers, promises sleeping allowance — Nigeria Today

Workers’ Day: Okorocha promotes all Imo workers, promises sleeping allowance
The governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha , has announced automatic promotion for all workers in the state civil service. The promotion only excluded those who were newly employed. Okorocha also said he could also approve sleeping allowance for the state workers. The governor made the announcement during his address at the 2018 Workers’ Day […]
