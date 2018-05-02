Workers Demand Payment of Full Salaries in Osun — Nigeria Today

Workers Demand Payment of Full Salaries in Osun

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Osun State chapter, Mr. Jacob Adekomi, on Tuesday asked Governor Rauf Aregbesola to stop the payment of modulated salary to some categories of workers and pensioners in the state.

Adekomi, who said this in his address at the May Day celebration held at the Osogbo Township Stadium, contended that all categories of workers should begin to collect their full salaries and other emoluments after they had sacrificed part of their salaries for over two years.

The NLC chairman said workers in the state had sacrificed a lot to ensure that Aregbesola’s administration recorded successes in education and infrastructural development.

He also called on government to remit contributory pension deductions from workers’ salaries to their pension fund administrators so that the essence of the pension scheme would not be defeated.

The NLC chairman said, “We commend the governor for not laying off any worker. Payment of full salary and pension should commence. Arrears of the modulated salary and pension should also be paid.”

The Chairman of the Trade Union Congress in Osun State, Mr. Adebowale Adekola, in his speech, called on the government to commence payment of the new minimum wage to workers latest by the last quarter of the year.

He also called on Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic background or religious belief, to rise up and ensure the unity of the country.

Adekola said the security of lives and property should be paramount in any society, while urging Nigerians to see themselves as members of one big family.

He decried the invasion of the National Assembly by some hoodlums who carted away the mace. He said those behind the invasion should be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Aregbesola lauded the workers for their sacrifices and dedication to duty despite the economic crisis, which, he said, forced his administration to adopt modulated salary for some categories of senior civil servants and political office-holders.

He stated that no government could function without the workers, asking the entire workforce to extend the same support to anyone who would succeed him as the governor.

On the demand for payment of new minimum wage, Aregbesola said while he had no objection to it, the proposal for new minimum wage must reflect the state’s reality, as Osun State was already spending 80 per cent of its allocation on salaries and pensions.

He urged the workers to increase their level of productivity to justify their pay.

He said Osun, Lagos, Rivers and Niger states were the only states that had an insurance scheme for their workers, adding that Osun did not jettison the insurance scheme despite the drop in its allocation.

