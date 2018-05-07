World Cup: FG Endorses Non-state Resources For Eagles’ Participation — Nigeria Today

World Cup: FG Endorses Non-state Resources For Eagles’ Participation

LEADERSHIP

Federal government has endorsed the mobilization of non- state resources for the Super Eagles’ participation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup scheduled for Russia from 14th June to 15th July. The minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, made this known at a fund raising gala night for the Super Eagles held at the Banquet […]

