World Cup: Rohr can’t promise semifinal for Eagles — Nigeria Today

World Cup: Rohr can’t promise semifinal for Eagles

Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr has played down the national team’s chances of reaching the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, arguing that they are not among the top ranked African teams.

Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco and Egypt, Africa’s other representatives in the Mundial, are better ranked than the Super Eagles who are 47th and sixth in Africa, and their next opponents, Democratic Republic of Congo completed the top five.

“I’ll refer to FIFA again. We are only sixth best-ranked African team. And we have to do a lot more to be the best on the continent,” said Rohr to Sportske Novosti.

Rohr was optimistic that an African team will qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup for the first time in history.

He said: “Absolutely, I believe we will love Russia, do a good job. As for Nigeria, I think getting out of the group will be a great success, one must not forget that we are still 47th in the FIFA ranking.”

Nigeria had appeared in five previous World Cup tournaments and her best showing was reaching the last sixteen in 1994, 1998 and 2014.

