World Press Freedom Day: Buhari begs Nigerian journalists for fair reportage — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhamamdu Buhari on Wednesday begged Nigerian journalists to report fairly. He said while he would provide a conducive environment for media practitioners to do their work, they should note that the responsibility was reciprocal. He added that journalists should be mindful of fairness, justice, and national interest at all times. Buhari said these in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

