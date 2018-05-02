World Press Freedom Day: Buhari begs Nigerian journalists for fair reportage — Nigeria Today

World Press Freedom Day: Buhari begs Nigerian journalists for fair reportage
President Muhamamdu Buhari on Wednesday begged Nigerian journalists to report fairly. He said while he would provide a conducive environment for media practitioners to do their work, they should note that the responsibility was reciprocal. He added that journalists should be mindful of fairness, justice, and national interest at all times. Buhari said these in […]
