World Press Freedom Day: El-Rufai, Ganduje, Sani-Bello, Paradigm want conducive media environment — Nigeria Today

World Press Freedom Day: El-Rufai, Ganduje, Sani-Bello, Paradigm want conducive media environment
This year’s world Press Freedom global theme is ‘Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and The Rule of Law.’
The post World Press Freedom Day: El-Rufai, Ganduje, Sani-Bello, Paradigm want conducive media environment appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!