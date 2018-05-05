World press freedom index: Nigeria up three places – but still in red zone - TheCable — Nigeria Today

World press freedom index: Nigeria up three places – but still in red zone – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
World press freedom index: Nigeria up three places – but still in red zone
TheCable
For the first time in three years, Nigeria stepped up in its position on the word press freedom ranking at 119 of 180 countries—three places up from 122. According to the index, released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Nigeria got a global score …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!