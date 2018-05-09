Worsening Security: Senate summons service chiefs, IGP, others — Nigeria Today

Worsening Security: Senate summons service chiefs, IGP, others

of this situation,” are the Chief

of General Staff, Gen. Gabriel

Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff,

Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of

Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok

Ete Ekwe, and the Chief of Air

Force, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar

Sadique.

Others are the National

Security Adviser, Brigadier

General Babagana Monguno

(rtd), Inspector General of Police,

Mr. Ibrahim Idris, Director

General of the Department of

State Service, DSS, Alhaji Lawal

Daura, the Comptroller General

of the Nigeria Customs Service,

NCS, Col. Hameed Ali, and his

Nigeria Immigration Service,

NIS, counterpart, Mohammed

Babandede.

The Senate invitation was sequel

to a motion titled ‘Proliferation of

dangerous firearms in Nigeria’ by

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC

Kaduna North) during plenary.

However, no date was given for

their appearance.

The upper legislative

chamber also mandated its

Committee on Intelligence and

National Security to conduct

thorough investigation into

the development to unravel its

remote and immediate causes as

well as proffer a lasting solution

to the problem.

Presenting the motion, Senator

Hunkuyi noted that tribal,

communal, religious and other

sectarian clashes; including the

farmers/herdsmen crises are

now more devastating due to

wrongful and easy acquisition

of firearms in violation of due

process as laid down.

“This is due to wrongful and

easy acquisition of firearms in

violation of due process as laid

down by the enabling laws and

regulations. This ugly trend has

contributed to the colossal loss

of lives and wanton destruction

of property of Nigerian citizens,”

he said.

Senator Hunkuyi attributed

the situation to the “inability

to control the proliferation of

firearms within country; as

well as negligence from the

departments of government

entrusted with the responsibility

to control how individuals,

corporate entities can acquire

and maintain firearms in Nigeria,

but particularly the free access

by hoodlums to acquire firearms

easily.”

He lamented that despite the

killings in Benue, Kaduna, Kogi,

Zamfara and other parts of

Nigeria, apart from the mayhem

still being caused by the Boko

Haram insurgents in the North

East, no meaningful effort is

being done by the government

to curtail the proliferation of

firearms in the country.

“The situation has worsened

to the extent that some opinion

leaders are calling on Nigerians to

stand up and protect themselves.

“These prodding at selfdefence,

if not checked through

action by the government,

would certainly get to the extent

that firearm would be secured

by every household either in

the name of protection or for

some other purposes. From the

observation of the United States

experience, such a scenario will

not augur well for this country,”

he said.

Senator Hunkuyi further

lamented that the spate of unrest

due to illegal proliferation of

firearms has negatively impacted

on economic and agricultural

activities to the extent that due to

fear of attacks, many law abiding

citizens fear going to the market

as well as attend to their farms.

“The loss in the economy

occasioned by this problem is

better imagined. A closer look at

the fallout of the incessant attacks

by firearm bearing criminals

would reveal the unprecedented

devastation to our economy and

agriculture.

“The well-known cattle and

the peaceful herdsmen in parts

of Zamfara, Kaduna and other

areas are no longer there. Many

of the guinea corn, millet, rice

and yam producing areas of

Borno, Yobe, Zamfara Kaduna,

and Benue now lie waste due

to the murderous activities of

gangs carrying illegally acquired

firearms”, he stressed.

The lawmaker, however,

warned that “if this situation is

allowed to further deteriorate,

unprecedented famine and

diminishing economic output, as

seen in nations plagued by war

and crises will pervade Nigeria.

“As the most populous country

on the African continent, the

nation’s GDP would certainly be

affected adversely,” he added.

Senator Hunkuyi regretted

that “various departments of

government entrusted with the

responsibility of checking and

regulating the influx of firearms

into Nigeria have failed woefully

in the discharge of this all

important duty.”

In his contribution, Senator

James Manager (PDP Delta

South) said the combined effect

of Sections 3 and 4 of the Firearms

Act respectively restricts the

possession of firearms among

unauthorised persons in the

country.

He added that Section 3 of the

Act specifically mentioned that

no person should possess the

category of firearms as seen with

these heartless persons, unless

that person is granted a license

by the President while Section

4 of the Act gave the Inspector-

General of Police the power to

issue license for people with less

lethal firearms.

Senator Manager, however,

wondered why many people

would still want to be reminded

or told that they are not

authorised to carry firearms, and

therefore sought parliamentary

approach to solve the problem.

For his part, Senate Leader

Ahmad Lawan (APC Yobe North)

said “the country is bedevilled

by so much insecurity” that

illegal possession of firearms has

contributed immensely to the

spate of killings and other crimes.

He said that proliferation of

illegal firearms was the major

reason why there were many

killings in the country and called

on the service chiefs to find

lasting solution to the issue.

Also, Senator Shehu Sani (APC

Kaduna Central) said the rate

and frequency at which people

were being killed in the country

was evident that there were more

firearms than there were tractors.

“The political class are complicit

in the proliferation of firearms in

Nigeria,” he said, adding that

stakeholders must move fast “to

rescue the drift.”

Senator Sani called for a new

national political orientation

where people should not see

politics as a do-or-die affair, but

should see it as an opportunity to

serve the people.

In his remarks, the senate

president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said

that the issue of security in the

country was number one concern

of all Nigerians.

He decried the rate of killings

and the inadequate and poor

response by security agencies to

address the menace, and calling

for concerted effort to check the

trend.

The senate president bemoaned

a situation whereby “people are

now going about with weapons

as if they are accessories.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News.

