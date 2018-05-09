Worsening Security: Senate summons service chiefs, IGP, others — Nigeria Today

Worsening Security: Senate summons service chiefs, IGP, others
of this situation,” are the Chief
of General Staff, Gen. Gabriel
Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff,
Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of
Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok
Ete Ekwe, and the Chief of Air
Force, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar
Sadique.
Others are the National
Security Adviser, Brigadier
General Babagana Monguno
(rtd), Inspector General of Police,
Mr. Ibrahim Idris, Director
General of the Department of
State Service, DSS, Alhaji Lawal
Daura, the Comptroller General
of the Nigeria Customs Service,
NCS, Col. Hameed Ali, and his
Nigeria Immigration Service,
NIS, counterpart, Mohammed
Babandede.
The Senate invitation was sequel
to a motion titled ‘Proliferation of
dangerous firearms in Nigeria’ by
Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC
Kaduna North) during plenary.
However, no date was given for
their appearance.
The upper legislative
chamber also mandated its
Committee on Intelligence and
National Security to conduct
thorough investigation into
the development to unravel its
remote and immediate causes as
well as proffer a lasting solution
to the problem.
Presenting the motion, Senator
Hunkuyi noted that tribal,
communal, religious and other
sectarian clashes; including the
farmers/herdsmen crises are
now more devastating due to
wrongful and easy acquisition
of firearms in violation of due
process as laid down.
“This is due to wrongful and
easy acquisition of firearms in
violation of due process as laid
down by the enabling laws and
regulations. This ugly trend has
contributed to the colossal loss
of lives and wanton destruction
of property of Nigerian citizens,”
he said.
Senator Hunkuyi attributed
the situation to the “inability
to control the proliferation of
firearms within country; as
well as negligence from the
departments of government
entrusted with the responsibility
to control how individuals,
corporate entities can acquire
and maintain firearms in Nigeria,
but particularly the free access
by hoodlums to acquire firearms
easily.”
He lamented that despite the
killings in Benue, Kaduna, Kogi,
Zamfara and other parts of
Nigeria, apart from the mayhem
still being caused by the Boko
Haram insurgents in the North
East, no meaningful effort is
being done by the government
to curtail the proliferation of
firearms in the country.
“The situation has worsened
to the extent that some opinion
leaders are calling on Nigerians to
stand up and protect themselves.
“These prodding at selfdefence,
if not checked through
action by the government,
would certainly get to the extent
that firearm would be secured
by every household either in
the name of protection or for
some other purposes. From the
observation of the United States
experience, such a scenario will
not augur well for this country,”
he said.
Senator Hunkuyi further
lamented that the spate of unrest
due to illegal proliferation of
firearms has negatively impacted
on economic and agricultural
activities to the extent that due to
fear of attacks, many law abiding
citizens fear going to the market
as well as attend to their farms.
“The loss in the economy
occasioned by this problem is
better imagined. A closer look at
the fallout of the incessant attacks
by firearm bearing criminals
would reveal the unprecedented
devastation to our economy and
agriculture.
“The well-known cattle and
the peaceful herdsmen in parts
of Zamfara, Kaduna and other
areas are no longer there. Many
of the guinea corn, millet, rice
and yam producing areas of
Borno, Yobe, Zamfara Kaduna,
and Benue now lie waste due
to the murderous activities of
gangs carrying illegally acquired
firearms”, he stressed.
The lawmaker, however,
warned that “if this situation is
allowed to further deteriorate,
unprecedented famine and
diminishing economic output, as
seen in nations plagued by war
and crises will pervade Nigeria.
“As the most populous country
on the African continent, the
nation’s GDP would certainly be
affected adversely,” he added.
Senator Hunkuyi regretted
that “various departments of
government entrusted with the
responsibility of checking and
regulating the influx of firearms
into Nigeria have failed woefully
in the discharge of this all
important duty.”
In his contribution, Senator
James Manager (PDP Delta
South) said the combined effect
of Sections 3 and 4 of the Firearms
Act respectively restricts the
possession of firearms among
unauthorised persons in the
country.
He added that Section 3 of the
Act specifically mentioned that
no person should possess the
category of firearms as seen with
these heartless persons, unless
that person is granted a license
by the President while Section
4 of the Act gave the Inspector-
General of Police the power to
issue license for people with less
lethal firearms.
Senator Manager, however,
wondered why many people
would still want to be reminded
or told that they are not
authorised to carry firearms, and
therefore sought parliamentary
approach to solve the problem.
For his part, Senate Leader
Ahmad Lawan (APC Yobe North)
said “the country is bedevilled
by so much insecurity” that
illegal possession of firearms has
contributed immensely to the
spate of killings and other crimes.
He said that proliferation of
illegal firearms was the major
reason why there were many
killings in the country and called
on the service chiefs to find
lasting solution to the issue.
Also, Senator Shehu Sani (APC
Kaduna Central) said the rate
and frequency at which people
were being killed in the country
was evident that there were more
firearms than there were tractors.
“The political class are complicit
in the proliferation of firearms in
Nigeria,” he said, adding that
stakeholders must move fast “to
rescue the drift.”
Senator Sani called for a new
national political orientation
where people should not see
politics as a do-or-die affair, but
should see it as an opportunity to
serve the people.
In his remarks, the senate
president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said
that the issue of security in the
country was number one concern
of all Nigerians.
He decried the rate of killings
and the inadequate and poor
response by security agencies to
address the menace, and calling
for concerted effort to check the
trend.
The senate president bemoaned
a situation whereby “people are
now going about with weapons
as if they are accessories.”
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!