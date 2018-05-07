WOW! Watch The Moment Timaya’s Daughter Seizes His Key For Coming Back Home Late (Video) — Nigeria Today

WOW! Watch The Moment Timaya’s Daughter Seizes His Key For Coming Back Home Late (Video)

Nigerian singer and songwriter Enitimi Alfred Odom better known by his stage name Timaya recently shared a video of how his first daughter seized his room keys for coming home late at night and exchanged them for a fake one. The little girl threatened not to give him the real keys and said her Aunt […]

The post WOW! Watch The Moment Timaya’s Daughter Seizes His Key For Coming Back Home Late (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

