Xiaomi buddies up with U.K. carrier Three to sell its phones in Europe — Nigeria Today

Xiaomi buddies up with U.K. carrier Three to sell its phones in Europe
Xiaomi has partnered with U.K. carrier Three’s parent, Hutchison. The partnership will result in Xiaomi phones being sold not only in the U.K., but also in Austria, Denmark, Hong Kong, and Sweden.
