 Yellow journalism: African journalists tasked on objective, factual reporting - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Yellow journalism: African journalists tasked on objective, factual reporting – Vanguard

Posted on May 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Yellow journalism: African journalists tasked on objective, factual reporting
Vanguard
AFRICAN journalists have been urged to place premium on research and thorough investigation in the process of gathering and dissemination of information to avoid propagating false and damaging information to the public. Giving this advice was Emad Omar

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.