Yellow journalism: African journalists tasked on objective, factual reporting - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Yellow journalism: African journalists tasked on objective, factual reporting – Vanguard
|
Yellow journalism: African journalists tasked on objective, factual reporting
Vanguard
AFRICAN journalists have been urged to place premium on research and thorough investigation in the process of gathering and dissemination of information to avoid propagating false and damaging information to the public. Giving this advice was Emad Omar …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!