Yemi Alade Dazzles In Thigh-Revealing Outfit For France & Italy Tour (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Yemi Alade Dazzles In Thigh-Revealing Outfit For France & Italy Tour (Photos)

Yemi Alade might be queen back home but she has been making waves in Europe with electric performances across major cities.

Yemi Alade has been painting Europe with her colorful looks as she continues her Black Magic tour.

The popstar, showed off her gorgeous legs in s*xy outfits for her stage performances in Marseille, France and Milan, Italy where she thrilled her fans with hits from her latest Blackmagic album.

See her gorgeous looks below:

