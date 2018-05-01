 Yobe Gov Offers Automatic Jobs To 38 Graduating Students - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Yobe Gov Offers Automatic Jobs To 38 Graduating Students – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on May 1, 2018


Yobe Gov Offers Automatic Jobs To 38 Graduating Students
Damaturu – Yobe State Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, who is currently on a visit to the Republic of Sudan, has offered automatic employment to 38 students who will be graduating from various Sudanese universities later in 2018. Abdullah Bego, Director

