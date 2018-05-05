Yobo backs Rohr to make impact in Russia — Nigeria Today

Yobo backs Rohr to make impact in Russia

Former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo has backed Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr to succeed with the team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Yobo, who made three world cup appearances with Nigeria, predicts a good outing for the Three-time African champions and advised the team to take each game as they come.

The former center-back praised Rohr’s impact since taking charge in 2016.

He stressed the need for the Super Eagles to hit the ground running in the first group game against Croatia to give themselves a good chance of progressing to the next round.

‘We are all behind him, we back and support him. Rohr has been doing well and we need give him all the support.

‘Right now we must focus. The first game is crucial, if you win the first game good things can happen.’

Nigeria will make a sixth appearance at the world cup in Russia.

