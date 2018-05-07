Yomi Casual and Wife Dedicate Their Beautiful Daughter (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Yomi Casual and Wife Dedicate Their Beautiful Daughter (Photos)
Fashion designer, Omoniyi Makun aka Yomi Casual and his wife, Grace today dedicated their daughter, Kayleh, in Church. The couple got married in October last year, and welcomed their daughter in January. Congrats to them. See more photos below:
The post Yomi Casual and Wife Dedicate Their Beautiful Daughter (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!