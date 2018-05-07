Yomi Casual and Wife Dedicate Their Beautiful Daughter (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Yomi Casual and Wife Dedicate Their Beautiful Daughter (Photos)

Fashion designer, Omoniyi Makun aka Yomi Casual and his wife, Grace today dedicated their daughter, Kayleh, in Church. The couple got married in October last year, and welcomed their daughter in January. Congrats to them. See more photos below:

The post Yomi Casual and Wife Dedicate Their Beautiful Daughter (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

