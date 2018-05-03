You can now finally purchase Dell’s refreshed XPS 15 laptop, starting at $999 — Nigeria Today

You can now finally purchase Dell’s refreshed XPS 15 laptop, starting at $999

After its initial appearance in early April, Dell’s refreshed XPS 15 laptop for 2018 is now available starting at $999. The updated laptop includes an eighth-gen Intel Core processor and a discrete GPU on select configurations.

The post You can now finally purchase Dell’s refreshed XPS 15 laptop, starting at $999 appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

