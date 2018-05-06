You Can’t Be In My Govt And Be Seeking Elective Posts – Ortom Tells Aides — Nigeria Today

You Can’t Be In My Govt And Be Seeking Elective Posts – Ortom Tells Aides

Aides of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom seeking elective positions in the 2019 election have until May 29 to resign their appointments. Ortom gave the directive in the state capital, Makurdi on Saturday. He said the decision became necessary to enable those in his government to concentrate on effectively discharging their responsibilities to the people […]

The post You Can’t Be In My Govt And Be Seeking Elective Posts – Ortom Tells Aides appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

