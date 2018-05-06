 You Can’t Be In My Govt And Be Seeking Elective Posts – Ortom Tells Aides — Nigeria Today
You Can’t Be In My Govt And Be Seeking Elective Posts – Ortom Tells Aides

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Aides of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom seeking elective positions in the 2019 election have until May 29 to resign their appointments. Ortom gave the directive in the state capital, Makurdi on Saturday. He said the decision became necessary to enable those in his government to concentrate on effectively discharging their responsibilities to the people […]

