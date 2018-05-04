 You could win $200,000 playing Quake in August — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

You could win $200,000 playing Quake in August

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

QuakeCon 2018 isn’t far away now and the people behind it are keen to show off what an event it will be. There’s an expanded BYOC hall, longer running exhibitions and a $200,000 prize pool for Quake Champions competitors.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post You could win $200,000 playing Quake in August appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.