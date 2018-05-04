You could win $200,000 playing Quake in August — Nigeria Today

You could win $200,000 playing Quake in August

QuakeCon 2018 isn’t far away now and the people behind it are keen to show off what an event it will be. There’s an expanded BYOC hall, longer running exhibitions and a $200,000 prize pool for Quake Champions competitors.

