You don’t need license to establish solar power plants – Fashola — Nigeria Today

You don’t need license to establish solar power plants – Fashola
Babatunde Fashola , Minister of Works, Power and Housing, says interested investors are free to establish commercial independent power generation plant or solar power plant without seeking license from the Federal Government. Fashola made the remarks while fielding questions from newsmen in Dutse on Wednesday during his two-day duty tour to Jigawa. He pointed out […]
