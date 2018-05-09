“Your Boyfriend Deserves To Know Your Body Count” – Joro Olumofin To Ladies — Nigeria Today

“Your Boyfriend Deserves To Know Your Body Count” – Joro Olumofin To Ladies

Popular Nigerian Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin is out with another controversial relationship advise for ladies. This time, he says a man deserves to know his woman’s body count from her. The love doctor wrote: “If you’ve been dating a guy for at least 6 months he deserves to know your Body Count & Sexual Activity […]

The post “Your Boyfriend Deserves To Know Your Body Count” – Joro Olumofin To Ladies appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

