Youth congress backs organic farming for food security - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Youth congress backs organic farming for food security – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Youth congress backs organic farming for food security
Guardian (blog)
The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has urged government to embrace organic farming, using latest biological solutions and cutting edge technology. The NYC President, Dr. Shedam Yakubu, said this in Abuja, while conferring the Chairman of Contec Global …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!