Youth congress backs organic farming for food security - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

 Youth congress backs organic farming for food security - Guardian (blog)
Youth congress backs organic farming for food security – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 6, 2018


Youth congress backs organic farming for food security
The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has urged government to embrace organic farming, using latest biological solutions and cutting edge technology. The NYC President, Dr. Shedam Yakubu, said this in Abuja, while conferring the Chairman of Contec Global

