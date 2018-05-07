Youths protest 10-year power outage in Ondo — Nigeria Today

Youths protest 10-year power outage in Ondo

Scores of youths at the weekend marched on the streets of Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje local government to protest 10 years power outage in the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State.

The aggrieved youths lamented total marginalization of the riverine area by the state government.

Under the aegis of Ilaje Advancement Forum (IAF), the youths mobilized themselves and sang in yoruba “Ko sina, ko sibo,” meaning, “No light, no election.”

There was traffic gridlock in the town during the protest, which has the 2nd largest market in West Africa.

The development laid embargo on economic activities for several hours as youths carried different placards with various inscription on peaceful procession.

Some of the placards read: “Ilaje: enough is enough;” What offence has Ilaje people committed;” “Ondo State government has failed us;” OSOPADEC is fake,” NDDC is fraud;” The Federal Government has failed in service delivery,” “Our leaders are rogues;” “No light, no election” among others.

The Co-convener of the Forum, Tokunbo Ehinmowo, decried the deplorable state of the riverine area, saying the Ilaje nation, despite its huge natural resources and contribution to the country’s GDP, is suffering neglect.

Ehinmowo said IAF is a mass movement of the Ilaje people to bring about progressive change in Ilaje land.

She stressed that non-availability of power supply has plunged the people into untold hardship for the past 10 years.

She lamented that there are dearth of industries, factories, prevalence of infrastructural decay, environmental degradation, poor empowerment programmes, attributing it to failure of their representatives at all levels.

Another member of the group, Oluwajuwon Ogunbiyi, stressed that the crux of the protest was to demand “renegotiation of social contract between the government and the people of Ilaje Local Government Area.

“We are the local government producing the largest chunk of money to the Federal Government through our oil resources. We surrender everything we have for the government under social contract to take care of us.”

He said over N6b Ayetoro Shoreline Protection project and other intervention funds by government agencies were embezzled by their leaders.

The Yeye Oge of Igbokoda, Mrs Stella Odunnuga and Mr Adekunle Odusola, said their representatives to the oil companies have failed in their responsibilities to the people, using public fund to enrich themselves and cronies.

Ilaje youths vowed that “if our light is not restored, government should forget 2019 elections. None of the leaders in Ilaje communities will be allowed to campaign, INEC should forget elections in the riverine areas.”

OSOPADEC chairman, Gbenga Edema, sympathized with the people of the area, assuring that efforts are on top gear by the state government to ensure that there is restoration of electricity in the whole South Senatorial District.

Edema noted that the menace had been lingering in the area for over a decade, saying he had been in the forefront of the vanguard to fight the marginalization of the riverine communities.

He added they have been collaborating with the BEDC and other stakeholders, saying the government would soon find lasting solutions to the problem.

He pointed out that the delays were due to the huge challenges the present administration met onboard in solving the problems, stressing the commitment of the state government to develop the riverine communities

