ZEC Admits Fake People Registered In BVR - ZimEye - Zimbabwe News — Nigeria Today

 ZEC Admits Fake People Registered In BVR - ZimEye - Zimbabwe News
ZEC Admits Fake People Registered In BVR – ZimEye – Zimbabwe News

Posted on May 6, 2018


ZimEye – Zimbabwe News

ZEC Admits Fake People Registered In BVR
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has admitted it has registered fake people into the voters' database. ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba spoke out to the state media as she said that registering to vote multiple times translated to a criminal

and more »

 

