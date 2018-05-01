 Zenith Bank begins Verve card issuance to customers - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Zenith Bank begins Verve card issuance to customers – The Punch

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Zenith Bank begins Verve card issuance to customers
The Punch
Zenith Bank Plc says it has become a major issuer of Verve cards and has commenced its distribution to customers nationwide. The development is expected to help the bank's customers to gain access to the numerous benefits of being a verve cardholder

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.