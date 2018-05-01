 Zidane drops Casemiro, recalls Benzema for Bayern clash — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Zidane drops Casemiro, recalls Benzema for Bayern clash

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Football | 0 comments

Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane attends a training session at the Valdebebas training ground in Madrid on April 30, 2018 on the eve of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg football match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. / AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Zinedine Zidane sprung a surprise by dropping Casemiro for Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Casemiro started on the bench for the first time in this season’s knock-out stage, with Mateo Kovacic coming into a three-man midfield alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

There was no place again for Gareth Bale at the Santiago Bernabeu as Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema supported Cristiano Ronaldo in attack. Lucaz Vazquez was set to start at right-back in place of the injured Dani Carvajal.

Bayern were missing a number of key players, including Javi Martinez, Jerome Boateng, Arjen Robben, Arturo Vidal and Manuel Neuer.

Corentin Tolisso replaced Martinez in midfield while Niklas Suele was brought into central defence. James Rodriguez, on loan from Real, started against his parent club.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League semi-final, second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (kick-off 1845 GMT; Real Madrid lead 2-1 from first leg):

Bayern Munich (4-4-1-1)

Sven Ulreich; Joshua Kimmich, Mats Hummels, Niklas Suele, David Alaba; Thomas Mueller (capt), Thiago Alcantara, Corentin Tolisso, Franck Ribery; James Rodriguez, Robert Lewandowski

Coach: Jupp Heynckes (GER)

Real Madrid (4-3-3)

Keylor Navas; Lucas Vazquez, Sergio Ramos (capt), Raphael Varane, Marcelo; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema

Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA)

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (TUR)

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.