Zidane hopeful injured Ronaldo will be fit for UCL final - Sport24 — Nigeria Today

Zidane hopeful injured Ronaldo will be fit for UCL final
Sport24
Zidane hopeful injured Ronaldo will be fit for UCL final
Barcelona – Zinedine Zidane is optimistic Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit for the Champions League final against Liverpool despite Real Madrid's star player going off injured against Barcelona on Sunday. Ronaldo appeared to sustain a knock to his ankle …
