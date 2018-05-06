Zoning breeds mediocrity – Abia SDP chairman — Nigeria Today

Zoning breeds mediocrity – Abia SDP chairman

Chidi Nwosu, chairman, Abia State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has said that the party did not believe in zoning system as the formula breeds mediocrity.

Nwosu, who made the observation in Umuahia during the formal kick off of registration and drive for new members in the state, said that the SDP would field a candidate for the governorship position who is competent irrespective of where the person comes from but can deliver dividends of democracy to Abians.

He said that the surge into SDP was unprecedented.

“SDP is an existing party but now has a new order. It has features of followership and it is a resonance of old order and it is accommodating. People have seen SDP as their savior,” said Nwosu.

The SDP boss said that he party was out to liberate Abians by wresting power from PDP in the state.

“Our motto is social justice. We are going to provide justice to Abians,” he further said.

He said that past leaders of the state failed to provide economic activities in the state by not resuscitating moribund industries scattered in Aba and Umuahia.

On why he left APC for SDP, Nwosu said he did not see the drive in APC, hence, he left to join SDP which he described as a people-oriented party.

He called on Abians from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state to “come and collect their membership cards”.

UDOKA AGWU, UMUAHIA

The post Zoning breeds mediocrity – Abia SDP chairman appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

