10 killed in U.S. tornadoes

A severe storm system bringing flash flooding and tornadoes killed 10 people and injured dozens, leaving a trail of destruction across Arkansas, Missouri and Texas, officials said. The line of storms in Texas that spawned tornadoes were among several in parts of the South and Midwest that brought strong winds, thunderstorms and torrential rain in the three American states over the weekend. In Arkansas, a 65-year-old woman was killed when a tree was blown into her home in De Witt while the woman was lying on her couch when the tree collapsed into her home, according to reports.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

