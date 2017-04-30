Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2015 : I’m coming with my own account, says Jonathan – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
2015 : I’m coming with my own account, says Jonathan – The Nation Newspaper

The Nation Newspaper

2015 : I'm coming with my own account, says Jonathan
The Nation Newspaper
Former President Goodluck Jonathan is clearly not enjoying the many barbs fired at him by his erstwhile political allies in the book 'Against the Run of Play', written by Olusegun Adeniyi, a former special adviser on media and publicity to the late

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.