Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 JAMB Mock Exam: See More Updates from Candidates Who Wrote Yesterday

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

Yesterday, we published a similar post containing some of information released by different candidates who wrote the 2017 JAMB Mock Exam yesterday. Here are some more updates. Some updates from candidates who wrote JAMB Mock Exam yesterday These updates were gotten courtesy of comments on Myschool.com.ng 1. Tsegen My experience at blessed child int’l sch. No 13 …

The post 2017 JAMB Mock Exam: See More Updates from Candidates Who Wrote Yesterday appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.