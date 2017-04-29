2017 UTME: JAMB registers over 1.5m candidates
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it had so far registered 1.5 million candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across the country. The Registrar of JAMB, Prof.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!