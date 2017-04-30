2019 AFCON: Rohr lists three home based players in Eagles Squad

Coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria Gernot Rohr has given three players plying their trade in Nigeria the chance to stake a claim in the senior national team of Nigeria.

Rohr has in the past ignored players plying their trade in the Nigerian domestic league, with goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa the only home based player who has the trust of the Franco-German coach.

However sources at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) revealed three home based players in Sikiru Olatunbosun of MFM FC, Ibrahim Alhassan of Akwa United and regular invitee Ikechukwu Ezenwa of FC Ifeanyi Uba have been called up to the Eagles camp which will hold in France.

“They had their visa interviews this morning at the French Embassy, it’s up to them to prove themselves in camp, because it wasn’t easy convincing Rohr to include them in the first place”, a source informed.

“Another thing is for them to maintain their form between now and when the camp in France will open. Anything short of that could see them miss out on the team”.

The post 2019 AFCON: Rohr lists three home based players in Eagles Squad appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

