2019 Elections: Buhari Will Win Again – Kachikwu
Nigeria’s minister of petroleum resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu is very confident the president Muhammadu Buhari will win the presidential elections in 2019.
Kachikwu who was recently interviewed by CNN’s Richard Quest made the comment while fielding questions from the veteran journalist.
Quest asked, “Is it likely, that within another year your president or his party will be fighting in an election, and pretty much you are already in an election mode?”
Kachikwu responded, “Those of us in government are focused on getting work done; the president is probably going to win the election anyway.”
The minister finalized by stating that the Buhari led administration was taking realistic steps towards the diversification of the Nigerian economy, adding that Petroleum will play a strong role in getting the country out of recession.
The post 2019 Elections: Buhari Will Win Again – Kachikwu appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!