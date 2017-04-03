3 Reasons Klitschko Lost to Anthony Joshua in Wembly Stadium

It was a thrilling battle, one for the ages, on Saturday night at the Wembley when British Anthony Joshua knocked out Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round.

The win means Joshua added the IBO and WBA world Heavyweight titles to his IBF belt.

Klitschko, arguably one of the best boxers to grace the ring, hit the canvas three times and Joshua once in the epic battle.

These are three reasons the 41-year-old lost.

1. Age

At 41, Klitschko though still very much the athlete was visibly tired by the end of the ninth round. Anthony Joshua, who is 14 years younger, wouldn’t have lasted the distance against the rampaging Ukrainian when he was in his 30s.

2. That sixth round goof

The much-experienced Klitschko entered the ring with an incredible stat, 53 KOs in 68 fights and 64 victories. The sixth should have been the end. Early in the round, the powerful Ukranian hit Joshua with a massive right hand, spilling his mouthpiece.

The UK Guardian exclaimed: “Joshua in serious trouble! Oh dear. Joshua looks exhausted. He’s taking shots that he sees coming. Too tired to move out of the line of fire. No legs, breathing through his mouth heavily. Now he digs deep at the end of the round but it’s surely too little too late.”

Klitschko had the moment to finish off Joshua, he didn’t and the rest is history.

3. Fight rustiness

Klitschko’s last fight was Tyson Fury on 28 November 2015, losing his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, The Ring, and lineal heavyweight titles. After two botched rematches between the two, Fury was forced to vacate the WBA (Unified), WBO, IBO heavyweight titles.

After 18 months of inactivity, the 41-year-old stepped into the ring against a younger man who last fought in December 2016.