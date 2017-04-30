Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Kaydee – Magic ft. Lectrik

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

After the release of “My Way” by Kaydee The Rapper, here is a fire collaboration titled “Magic” with fellow upcoming artiste, Lectrik, also produced by Johnson IP. Two rappers here to tell the others that they should watch their backs cause there is some competition out there!


 

