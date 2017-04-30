360Fresh: Kaydee – Magic ft. Lectrik

After the release of “My Way” by Kaydee The Rapper, here is a fire collaboration titled “Magic” with fellow upcoming artiste, Lectrik, also produced by Johnson IP. Two rappers here to tell the others that they should watch their backs cause there is some competition out there!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Magic-ft.-Lectrik-Prod.-Johnson-IP.mp3

