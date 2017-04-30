360Fresh: Kaydee – Magic ft. Lectrik
After the release of “My Way” by Kaydee The Rapper, here is a fire collaboration titled “Magic” with fellow upcoming artiste, Lectrik, also produced by Johnson IP. Two rappers here to tell the others that they should watch their backs cause there is some competition out there!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post 360Fresh: Kaydee – Magic ft. Lectrik appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!