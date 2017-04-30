360Fresh: Kaydee – My Way

This is a trap song produced by Johnson IP (Insomnic Producer). As the name suggests, it talks about an attractive way of life that most people would like to have. It’s either this way or the highway. This is a song for those who love trap music, to move their heads to, vibe with the lyrics, and enjoy the beat!

The post 360Fresh: Kaydee – My Way appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

