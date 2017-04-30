Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Kaydee – My Way

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

This is a trap song produced by Johnson IP (Insomnic Producer). As the name suggests, it talks about an attractive way of life that most people would like to have. It’s either this way or the highway. This is a song for those who love trap music, to move their heads to, vibe with the lyrics, and enjoy the beat!

