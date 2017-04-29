360Fresh: Nathan Walid – Wait For Me
Pop/R&B indie singer, Nathan Walid returns to the music scene with a brand new R&B single titled ‘Wait For Me’ produced by US-based Medace. This is Nathan’s first single for 2017.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post 360Fresh: Nathan Walid – Wait For Me appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!