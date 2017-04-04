4 die in okada accident

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—FOUR persons, weekend, lost their lives while two others sustained life-threatening injuries in a head-on collision between two commercial motorcycles, Okada, along the Edjekota-Ogor Road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that both motorcycles, which had two passengers each, excluding the riders, were heading to and from a funeral reception taking place in the area, when the accident occurred.

One of the eyewitnesses identified one of the okadamen as Oyibo, an indigene of Uwheru and Ewu-Urhobo, both in Ughelli North and South council areas.

It was a gory sight when Vanguard got to the scene, as the mangled remains of the victims were seen on the ground.

The post 4 die in okada accident appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

