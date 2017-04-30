Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

400 Fulani across Nigeria convert to Christianity, 7 ordained as Pastors, Reverends

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

400 Fulani across Nigeria convert to Christianity, 7 ordained as Pastors, Reverends

More than 400 persons of Fulani ethnicity across the country have converted to Christianity. Rev. Copper Sebok in charge of COCIN Church Panyam, Plateau State, made the disclosure on Sunday at the end of a 3-day conference organised for all Fulani converts of all denominations nationwide. He urged the converts to preach the gospel of […]

400 Fulani across Nigeria convert to Christianity, 7 ordained as Pastors, Reverends

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.