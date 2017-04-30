400 Fulani across Nigeria convert to Christianity, 7 ordained as Pastors, Reverends
More than 400 persons of Fulani ethnicity across the country have converted to Christianity. Rev. Copper Sebok in charge of COCIN Church Panyam, Plateau State, made the disclosure on Sunday at the end of a 3-day conference organised for all Fulani converts of all denominations nationwide. He urged the converts to preach the gospel of […]
