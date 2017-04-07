7m condoms distributed to FCT residents in 2016

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Agency for Control of HIV/AIDS (FACA) said it distributed seven million condoms to FCT residents in 2016, to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS. The Project Manager of the agency, Dr Uche Okoro, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Abuja on Saturday. Okoro said that beneficiaries consisted of those vulnerable to the condition like commercial sex workers and homosexuals.

