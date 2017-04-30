Abacha loot: We can’t find any more information – World Bank
The World Bank has told Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) that it “cannot locate any additional information on the projects executed with recovered stolen public funds by the late General Sani Abacha.” According to the response sent to SERAP, the World Bank Access to Information Appeal Committee said, “In response to your request under […]
Abacha loot: We can’t find any more information – World Bank
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!