Abacha loot: We can’t find any more information – World Bank

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

The World Bank has told Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) that it “cannot locate any additional information on the projects executed with recovered stolen public funds by the late General Sani Abacha.” According to the response sent to SERAP, the World Bank Access to Information Appeal Committee said, “In response to your request under […]

