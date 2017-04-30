Accident On Third Mainland Bridge Throws Man’s Leg Inside Lagos Lagoon
An Accident between a red Toyota and a Danfo bus on Third Mainland Bridge this morning has left a man’s leg missing as it reportedly flew inside the Lagoon.The victim, a passenger in the Danfo bus was seating in the front when the incident happened.His limb was reported to have been entangled within crash barriers on the.bridge before eventually falling into the lagoon.RRS riders and monitors
